New and old music from Texas

With two new EPs out next month, Southside Demos & Southside Covers, Scottish titans Texas have released a new track from the demo EP, 'Fight The Feeling'.

Recorded in 1987 in Glasgow, ‘Fight The Feeling- Demo’ is an early version of the fan favourite from their critically acclaimed album, Southside. Speaking of the track Sharleen Spiteri said, “’Fight the Feeling’ goes back to the very start of the band. It was one of the first three songs that we ever recorded as Texas. We’ve searched for these recordings for a long time and they were recently found in the Universal vaults in America, they have not been listened to since 1987.”