Natalie McCool announces her new album for release this July

The phenomenal Natalie McCool has, at last, announced the release of her new album - Memory Girl - and it's set arrive on CD and Vinyl on 31st July. You can even pre-order a copy right now - and we implore you to do just that to help Natalie with the upfront manufacturing costs of the new release.

Both the CD and coloured vinyl releases can be pre-ordered direct from Bandcamp and every order will go towards the manufacturing costs.

Personally speaking, I don't think I've ever been more excited about an album release. Natalie has been right at the top of my list of favourite artists ever since I heard the intoxicating Black Sun, and every single track and album she's released since has blown me away.

Memory Girl deserves to be a huge success that sees Natalie become a true breakthrough this year, she's a brilliant songwriter and her music is so unique.

Please do support one of the country's most exciting independent singer by pre-ordering Memory Girl now.