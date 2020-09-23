Natalie McCool is set to release her next single, 'Devils', this Friday

Here at TDF a new Natalie McCool release is ALWAYS reason for celebration. Having released two of our favourite albums of the last decade she has yet to put a step wrong despite her constant evolution of her sound. This Friday marks the release of her new track 'Devils' which follows the brilliant 'Woman's World', 'Someone Nue' and 'Closure' in a series of single releases that have been a constant joy.

'Devils' can be presaved/pre-ordered now via Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal at this link and we're looking forward to sharing the track on site with you as soon as we can.