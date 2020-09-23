Natalie McCool is set to release her next single, 'Devils', this Friday

1 minute read
Posted by Colin Polonowski Published
Natalie McCool is set to release her next single, 'Devils', this Friday

Here at TDF a new Natalie McCool release is ALWAYS reason for celebration. Having released two of our favourite albums of the last decade she has yet to put a step wrong despite her constant evolution of her sound. This Friday marks the release of her new track 'Devils' which follows the brilliant 'Woman's World', 'Someone Nue' and 'Closure' in a series of single releases that have been a constant joy.

'Devils' can be presaved/pre-ordered now via Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal at this link and we're looking forward to sharing the track on site with you as soon as we can.

Tags natalie mccool
Category news

Latest Articles