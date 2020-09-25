Natalie McCool's new single, 'Devils', is both brilliant and out now!

Here at TDF a new Natalie McCool release is ALWAYS reason for celebration. Having released two of our favourite albums of the last decade she has yet to put a step wrong despite her constant evolution of her sound. Today marks the release of her new track 'Devils' which follows the brilliant 'Woman's World', 'Someone Nue' and 'Closure' in a series of single releases that have been a constant joy.

Check out the track on Spotify below, and even better go buy it from your favourite digital music platform...