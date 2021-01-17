Murderer of Lana Jean Clarkson dies in prison

Phil Spector - the man who murdered Lana Jean Clarkson in 2003 and tried to claim it was an 'accidental' suicide has died in prison. He was convicted and jailed in 2009.

Lana Jean Clarkson was an established actress having featured in films such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which also acted as her film debut, and Brian De Palma's remake of Scarface alongside Al Pacino.

The last role she is credited with before her untimely death was in James P. Mercurio's March which was released in 2001.

Spector was previously a music producer.