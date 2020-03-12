Margo Price announces new album

May 8th. That's the day we get a new record from Margo Price. That's How Rumours Get Started is produced by Sturgill Simpson and, judging by the latest song released, will see a more scuzzy side to Margo's usual country style.

The tracklist is:

That’s How Rumors Get Started

Letting Me Down

Twinkle Twinkle

Stone Me

Hey Child

Heartless Mind

What Happened To Our Love?

Gone To Stay

Prisoner Of The Highway

I’d Die For You

And the new song released is 'Twinkle Twinkle'.