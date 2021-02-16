London queer artist, Becky CJ, set to release her new single next week

Having taken TikTok by storm with her brilliant series of Tinder Nightmares videos, London's Becky CJ is now set to release her brand new single, 'Losing Your Perspective' on 25th February.

The single is the first track to be taken from her upcoming EP, Woman.

Combing twisted dark pop intimacies with glitchy electronics, "Losing Your Perspective” loops melodic patterns and warped rhythms to create an unpredictable, textured soundscape. Written about falling in love with her best friend, the single showcases Becky’s velvety vocals and celebrates her mature artistry.

Talking about the track Becky says "'I wrote 'Losing Your Perspective' whilst in the midst of a very confusing friendship that seemed to be blossoming into something more," explains Becky.

"My friend - who is now my girlfriend - had never had a relationship with a girl before and I had this feeling that she was losing her grip on who she was every time we hooked up. When I shared the song with Olly (Producer) I had created a demo of how I expected the production. I wanted it to make people feel like their perspectives were being warped whilst still delivering the story through the lyrics. I was amazed at the way Olly brought it to life!"

You can pre-save 'Losing Your Perspective' on a variety of platforms here.