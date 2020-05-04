Kvelertak share video from recent live stream show

On April 10th, while much of the world was under lockdown, acclaimed Norwegian band Kvelertak performed a special live stream show, "Live From Your Living Room" at empty Norwegian venue Artilleriverkstedet via website Vierlive. More than 5000 fans tuned in from across the globe to watch the one hour set and join in a live chat.

Now, the band have shared a video clip from that set on the Rise Records official YouTube channel. Click here to watch "Bråtebrann (Live From Your Living Room)".

Couldn't make the original time? Or perhaps you just forgot it was happening? You can also still see the whole set in full, at whatever time suits you, for a limited period! Just head over here to get access.

When announcing the show, the band explained, "KVELERTAK ONE DAY WORLD TOUR! We had over three weeks left of our European tour when everything started closing down and we had to get back home. Like so many of you right now, we don’t know when we can get back to work and out on the road again. But only boring people get bored. So while we’re waiting for the apocalypse to either wipe us all out or just pass us by this time, we are inviting ourselves into your homes for our Kvelertak One Day World Tour. It’ll be a different type of show (obviously) than you’ve seen us do before and we’ll do some kind of Q&A as well. There will be a special event t-shirt for sale and we’ll put our new tour merch store up online. Hope to see all our fans worldwide for this one. Take care, stay safe, stay home!"