Jemma Johnson is set to release her new single, Sweet Heart, this week

'Sweet Heart', out 19th February, is the latest single from Leeds-based singer-songwriter, Jemma Johnson, and once again it's evidence that she continues to deliver brilliantly written, original music that deserves the widest airplay possible.

Jemma is on something of a sparkling run of form - 'Sweet Heart' is her third solo release in less than a year and it comes hot on the heels of her collaborations with James Kazze and Izzamuzzic.

The single itself is yet another example of Jemma’s way with words and how they empower her audience with a message, “even though you won’t see how you’re better than them… I love how you don’t but I still do”. As for the music, from the syncopated vocals, the irresistible guitar lines in the chorus or the touching breakdown of strings in the bridge, ‘Sweet Heart’ moves unlike anything Jemma has made before in such a way that it makes you wonder what might have happened if Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish had ever gotten together to collaborate.

If that sounds like an exaggeration, it really isn't - 'Sweet Heart' is something truly special.

Talking about the track Jemma says “In the last couple of years, I’ve become more and more aware of the belief that is enforced on us that men should be “strong” and not show emotions. The irony of it is that it’s seen to show weakness, which after having therapy myself for three years now, that is far from the truth. Sweet Heart is a message to anyone who feels that pressure, to say it’s okay not to be okay sometimes. We’re all human, we all need to release these emotions and I really hope that we can all work together to break this stereotype down.”

You can pre-save 'Sweet Heart' here.