Hinds release new single, 'Come Back and Love Me'

Hot on the heels of the rambunctious singles 'Riding Solo' and 'Good Bad Times', Hinds (Carlotta Cosials, Ana Perrote, Ade Martin and Amber Grimbergen) now unveil another side of themselves – the raw, plaintive, tender, yearning side– with their gorgeous new single 'Come Back and Love Me', which whets the appetite even more, with the band incorporating forlorn Spanish guitars for the first time, creating the sort of swooning Bossanova lament you’d never heard from them before.

We wrote this song exactly one year ago. i’d prefer not to talk about the personal background in this one, so let’s talk about other (maybe even more interesting!) stuff Come Back and Love Me is the most romantic song we’ve ever done. the bossa-nova vibes Amber and Ade created (they don’t like calling it bossa-nova cause it is not accurate, but i asked them and they let me use the term to describe the smoothness and flow) are the perfect rhythm section you could imagine for a song like this one. plus we went full-spaniards here. actually there are two spanish guitars, one of them is a super-small-super-cheap one that i have in madrid and was also recorded in madrid in our friends’ studio, it is actually the demo take that we didn’t wanna change! So we kept it for the song you can listen to now, it was also nice to think that a little part of the si was recorded home. the other spanish guitar is from new york but our manager don’t let me say whose was it, but it’s incredible lol and then finally there’s so many new sounds in this song cause we wanted it to be an explosion of sensations, but in an environment of joy in the end. anyway, we had real doubts about which song of the album should be the next single and when we told our team we wanted this one they all freaked out ‘cause nobody chooses ballads for a single. then i thought that we never really followed any industry rule so i think we will be okay. please come back and love me, yeah ?

Carlotta