Hen Hoose is a new initiative bringing together female Scottish songwriters as a response to the COVID-19 crisis

As with many fields women are constantly being overlooked, overruled and generally ignored in the music industry - just 14% of signed songwriters in the UK are women as are just 12% of those registered at the Music Producers Guild.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made things even harder for musicians and a collective of some of the most exciting artists in Scotland have come together under the leadership of Tamara Schlesinger.

Hen Hoose launches today in Glasgow and is a collaborative all-female songwriting project funded by Creative Scotland. It unites a rich and diverse array of wonderfully talented and award-winning female Scottish artists, writers and producers with the goal of collaborating remotely on the creation of exciting new music across multiple genres.

Amongst the artists signed up are Karine Polwart, Emma Pollock, Stina Tweeddale (Honeyblood) Amandah Wilkinson (Bossy Love), Beldina Odenyo (Heir Of The Cursed), Carla J Easton, Rachael Swinton (Cloth), Pippa Murphy, Sarah Hayes (Admiral Fallow), Suse Bear (Pictish Trail), Tamara Schlesinger (MALKA), Inge Thomson, Eden Hart (India Rose) and Elisabeth Oswell (Elizabeth Elektra).

Tamara Schlesinger who founded Hen Hoose explained her brainchild;

“There’s no touring for artists right now, hardly any money to be made, so setting up this collective feels like the right response. This a place for talented female songwriters to come together to write on new projects and support each other."

Hen Hoose will pitch an album’s worth of songs for TV and films and may also release the material commercially. In an industry faced with enormous challenges since March, here is one way of finding a new revenue stream for established writers to re-skill for the future.