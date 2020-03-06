Hayley Williams heads to London

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Hayley Williams has announced her eagerly awaited first solo tour. The Petals For Armor Tour UK + Europe and US tour, begins on 13 March in the Netherlands, and will come to London’s Electric Brixton on 16 May 2020.

Pre-sale for the London show begins at 10am GMT on Weds 11 March with general sale commencing at the same time on Fri 13 March via Hayley’s website. The Ninth Wave will support all European headline dates.

Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must.



This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this.



The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.



Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones too. Hayley Williams

MAY

13 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Max

15 – Brighton, UK – The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival

16 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

18 – Paris, FR – La Cigale

19 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

28 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theater

30 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

JUNE

1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

5 – Dallas, TX – HiFi

6 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

8 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

17 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

22 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville