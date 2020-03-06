Hayley Williams heads to London
GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Hayley Williams has announced her eagerly awaited first solo tour. The Petals For Armor Tour UK + Europe and US tour, begins on 13 March in the Netherlands, and will come to London’s Electric Brixton on 16 May 2020.
Pre-sale for the London show begins at 10am GMT on Weds 11 March with general sale commencing at the same time on Fri 13 March via Hayley’s website. The Ninth Wave will support all European headline dates.
Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must.Hayley Williams
This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this.
The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.
Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones too.
MAY
13 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Max
15 – Brighton, UK – The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival
16 – London, UK – Electric Brixton
18 – Paris, FR – La Cigale
19 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
28 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theater
30 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
JUNE
1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
5 – Dallas, TX – HiFi
6 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
8 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
17 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
22 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville