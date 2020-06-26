Hannah Grace announces her debut album - Remedy is coming this September

Welsh singer-songwriter, Hannah Grace, has announced the release of her debut album, Remedy, for 4th September.

“This record is a reflection of my life for the past three years, in music and songs,” explains Hannah. “I wrote and created it when I was happy, sad, in love, heart broken, ambitious, confident, doubtful, and everything in between. The process was my own homemade remedy – making this album has been a consistent thread in my life and singing these songs and using my voice has been a constant source of independence and strength.

“Whether that was celebrating the happiness that so much of my life is filled with, or growing through the heartache and pain that life has held for me too, every song has a piece of me in it, and a piece of those I have loved and love. I hope people find something in it for them now, something that helps, something that uplifts, something that comforts and something that brings them joy. A remedy, of sort.”

The album is a culmination of Hannah’s enviable career to date, which has seen her garner over 25 million streams and win many notable fans including Lady Gaga who describes her as a “superstar”, renowned fashion designer Richard Quinn who invited her to perform at his London Fashion Week show earlier this year, and Dermot O’Leary, who has championed Hannah since inviting her onto his show in 2016, in addition to performing support slots for the likes of Jess Glynn and Hozier.

