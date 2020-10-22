Haley Ross shares new track, 'Moving All Around' as she announces her new EP of the same name

Haley Ross has taken the covers off the title track of her upcoming EP, Moving All Around. You can listen to it on Soundcloud below.

A song about living in a state of transience and yearning for a life less complicated, when writing 'Moving All Around' Hayley found herself seeking escape from the humdrum of the day-to-day in a world completely different to her own. Developing a fascination in the evocative photography of Tim Richmond and his documentary project ‘The Last Best Hiding Place… A Contemporary Look at the American West’; the unique landscapes and people he captured soon began to filter intrinsically into her own work.

“This imagery inspired the whole feel” says Hayley, “I just wanted to live in his shots. I liked how I felt when I looked at them. Wide open spaces, small towns, dust and heat.”

The Moving All Around EP is set for release on 9th November.