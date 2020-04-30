Haim have announced their new album, Women in Music Pt. III, is set for release in June

Haim are back with both news of a brand new album - Women In Music Pt. III - and their new video for 'I Know Alone'.

The album will touch town on 26th June.

With its wild collage of warped vocal samples and 808 beats combined with wobbly cello notes and stark acoustic guitar, ‘I Know Alone’ replicates a certain sense of emotional unrest from feelings of loneliness. While the song was originally inspired by the band’s feelings of loneliness after coming home from tour, ‘I Know Alone’ and its lyrics like “been a couple days since I’ve been out” and “’cause nights turn into days that turn to grey” now take on a whole new meaning in today’s world as so many of us stay home and practice social distancing. In tandem with the song, Haim have shared a stark, yet precisely choregraphed video directed remotely by Jake Schreier (Chance The Rapper, Kanye West, Selena Gomez). The band co-choreographed the video with Francis Farewell Starlite.

Women In Music Pt. III is the follow up to Haim’s sophomore album, Something To Tell You, which was released in July 2017. Something To Tell You debuted at No.2 on the UK album charts and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 following release and was critically acclaimed by NME, The FADER, NPR, and more. The album was declared “a gleaming triumph of artisanal pop music” by Stereogum, Pitchfork called the album “slyly complex” and The Observer noted that it “finds them adding a bittersweet edge to their fusion of retro pop styles."