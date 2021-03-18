Evie Moran releases her beautifully dreamy new single

Liverpool's Evie Moran has released the follow up her stunning debut single, 'All My Love' with another mesmerising track that showcases her delicate vocals in the best possible way.

'Dream' marks Evie out as an up and coming artist who is set to make huge waves in the coming months. It's a delicate but powerful track that truly stuns on first listen and takes over your whole soul on subsequent plays.

Over the turbulent year that followed the release of last single ‘All My Love’ in March 2020, 'Dream' was developed in solitude from Evie’s family home in Liverpool. Working closely with dad Mike Moran, the pair were able to carefully craft and design the organic sound of the track and build up the arrangement over months in lockdown.

Discussing the track Evie says “Writing this song felt like preserving a part of my subconscious. Every lyric has a very specific, personal meaning for me. But I don’t think I’ll ever share that in too much detail. I prefer a more abstract approach to lyricism; I would much rather my words be open to interpretation.”

Evie Moran is packed full of potential and we can't wait to see what happens next. The track is available now on Spotify and Bandcamp.