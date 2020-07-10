Emily Burns set to release a new EP this month alongside a live Abbey Road performance

Having blown us away with her last two EPs we're excited to report that Emily Burns is set to do it all over again with I Love You, You're The Worst which is set for release on 24th July. The EP has already seen three of its tracks releases as singles, the most recent being 'Curse' which you can check out below...

Not only that, she is also going to be performing live from Abbey Road Studios on 30th July - bringing her career full circle. It was less than a couple of years ago that Emily was putting in hours behind the desk at Abbey Road, whilst using every ounce of extra time in the world renowned studios to write, record and build her musical network. And now she returns for her own live show.

All money raised by the performance will go to the AKT charity supporting young LGBTQ+ young people aged 16-25 in the uk who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.

But, that's not all - oh no - Emily seemingly doesn't rest and has also worked with Sony to cover 'Through The Valley' - the already viral track taken from the awesome The Last of Us Part II . Check that awesome cover below...