Courtney Marie Andrews announces new album and tour

Add another album to your must-hear list for 2020; singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews releases her newest long-player, Old Flowers, on the 5th June.

Here's the first taste of the new record, 'If I Told'.

Old Flowers is about heartbreak. There are a million records and songs about that, but I did not lie when writing these songs. This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can’t be with. It’s about being afraid to be vulnerable after you’ve been hurt. It’s about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth. This was my truth this year—my nine-year relationship ended and I’m a woman alone in the world, but happy to know herself. Courtney Marie Andrews

The ten songs on the album are:

1. Burlap String

2. Guilty

3. If I Told

4. Together Or Alone

5. Carnival Dream

6. Old Flowers

7. Break The Spell

8. It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault

9. How You Get Hurt

10. Ships In The Night

And Courtney is supporting the release with a run of live shows:

March 5—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theatre*

March 8—Toronto, ON—Roy Thomson Hall*

March 9—Toronto, ON—Roy Thomson Hall*

March 10—Boston, MA—Orpheum Theatre*

March 11—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music†

March 12—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music†

March 13—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music†

March 14—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music†

March 16—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s†

March 19—San Francisco, CA—Great American Music Hall†

March 20—San Francisco, CA—Great American Music Hall†

March 21—San Francisco, CA—Great American Music Hall†

March 23—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater†

March 25—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour†

March 26—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour†

March 27—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour†

April 24-25—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

May 7—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall†

May 8—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer†

May 9—Boston, MA—Royale†

May 10—Portsmouth, NH—Music Hall†

May 13—Washington, DC—9:30 Club†

May 14—New York, NY—Webster Hall†

May 15—New York, NY—Webster Hall†

June 5—Nashville, TN— Analog

June 9—Brooklyn, NY—Union Pool

June 12—Oslo, Norway—Oslo Americana

June 13-14—Stockholm, Sweden—Stockholm Americana

June 14—Beekse Bergen, NL—Best Kept Secret

June 16—Birmingham, U.K.—Hare & Hounds

June 17—Pocklington, U.K.—Pocklington Arts Centre

June 18—London, U.K.— Omeara

June 19-21—Tunbridge Wells, UK—Black Deer Festival

June 21—Nottingham, U.K.—Metronome

June 22—Oxford, U.K.—Wesley Memorial Church

July 10—Minneapolis, MN—Basilica Block Party

*with Nathaniel Rateliff

†with The Tallest Man on Earth