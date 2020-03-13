Coronavirus is hitting independent musicians hard - how can you help?

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the world having recently been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. The result is many independent artists are being forced to cancel shows both in the UK and abroad and losing both the money they've already spent preparing and the adding the costs of rescheduled shows or ticket refunds.

Others are finding their ability to attend festivals and events around the world is becoming limited - festivals such as SXSW have been cancelled and many UK artists were planning to attend and now cannot.

So, how can you help them? Simple - buy, but don't STREAM, their music. Buy physical CDs or downloads and do it via the routes that enable them to keep the most money for themselves. Many independent artists sell direct, or through sites such as Bandcamp, and if there is a band you've been streaming for a while via Spotify, they'll really benefit from you making an actual purchase of their work.

Independent artists have already been badly hit by the collapse of Pledge Music and the effects of the Coronavirus is going to force many musicians to stop doing what they love and creating the music you enjoy. With that in mind we'd like to invite every band/artist reading this to share their music and links to buy in the comments below.

We'd also like YOU, the music fans, to do the same - share your favourite independent artists and links to their music. Every album or merch sale will help ensure the future of independent music is brighter and will help to help to keep the bands and artists you love going through what has been a terrible few years.