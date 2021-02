Cherry Red Records to release Sonia singles boxset

Throwing us all the way back to the late 1980s, Cherry Red Records has lined up a mega singles boxset for Liverpool's own Sonia. The six-disc set covers all the singles from the SAW period including a mass of remixes and alternative versions, all remastered. Everybody Knows – The Singles Box Set is released on 14th May 2021.

You can preorder the boxset now. Full list of discs and track is below:

Track Listing:

DISC ONE:

YOU’LL NEVER STOP ME LOVING YOU

1. YOU’LL NEVER STOP ME LOVING YOU

2. YOU’LL NEVER STOP ME LOVING YOU (EXTENDED VERSION)

3. YOU’LL NEVER STOP ME LOVING YOU (SONIA’S KISS MIX)

4. YOU’LL NEVER STOP ME LOVING YOU (X.X.X. KISS MIX)

5. YOU’LL NEVER STOP ME LOVING YOU (KISS MIX EDIT)

6. YOU’LL NEVER STOP ME LOVING YOU (DEMO VERSION)

7. YOU’LL NEVER STOP ME LOVING YOU (INSTRUMENTAL)

DISC TWO:

CAN’T FORGET YOU

1. CAN’T FORGET YOU

2. CLIMB TO THE TOP OF A MOUNTAIN (ORIGINAL MIX)

3. CAN’T FORGET YOU (EXTENDED VERSION)

4. CAN’T FORGET YOU (INSTRUMENTAL)

5. CLIMB TO THE TOP OF A MOUNTAIN (ORIGINAL INSTRUMENTAL)

DISC THREE:

LISTEN TO YOUR HEART

1. LISTEN TO YOUR HEART

2. BETTER THAN EVER

3. LISTEN TO YOUR HEART (EXTENDED VERSION)

4. BETTER THAN EVER (ORIGINAL MIX)

5. LISTEN TO YOUR HEART (INSTRUMENTAL)

6. BETTER THAN EVER (7” INSTRUMENTAL)

7. BETTER THAN EVER (ORIGINAL INSTRUMENTAL)

DISC FOUR:

COUNTING EVERY MINUTE

1. COUNTING EVERY MINUTE

2. EVERYBODY KNOWS

3. COUNTING EVERY MINUTE (THE DON MIGUEL MIX)

4. COUNTING EVERY MINUTE (TICK-TOCK REMIX)

5. COUNTING EVERY MINUTE (THE KING’S COUNTING HOUSE MIX)

6. COUNTING EVERY MINUTE (INSTRUMENTAL)

7. EVERYBODY KNOWS (INSTRUMENTAL)

DISC FIVE:

YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND (BIG FUN & SONIA, FEATURING GARY BARNACLE)

1. YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND

2. YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND (COVER VERSION)

3. YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND (EXTENDED VERSION)

4. YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND (7” INSTRUMENTAL)

5. YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND (12” INSTRUMENTAL)

DISC SIX:

END OF THE WORLD

1. END OF THE WORLD

2. CAN’T HELP THE WAY THAT I FEEL

3. END OF THE WORLD (EXTENDED VERSION)

4. END OF THE WORLD (ALTERNATIVE MIX)

5. MEGAMIX

6. MEGAMIX (HITMAN ROADSHOW VERSION)

7. END OF THE WORLD (7” INSTRUMENTAL)

8. END OF THE WORLD (ALTERNATIVE INSTRUMENTAL)

9. CAN’T HELP THE WAY THAT I FEEL (INSTRUMENTAL)