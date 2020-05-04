Celebrate the LOUDEST day of the year on 8th May with Motörhead!

‘Ace Of Spades’ - the title track of Motörhead's 1980 iconic, game changing album - isn’t just one of the greatest hard rock songs ever written, it has truly become a lifestyle anthem for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world.



Few songs in modern history can instantly ignite the adrenaline of music fans the way the song’s opening dirty bass riff and drum roll can. From zero to 100 mph in a matter of seconds, that speaker-destroying opening riff is unstoppable. And the song changed the course of hard rock… forever.



Now, 40 years later we are celebrating this milestone album’s anniversary on Motörhead Day 2020, ‘The 8th Of May’ by inviting you, and fans from around the globe, to join us on this special day where everything is louder than everything else!



Here’s what’ll be happening on the day:



WORLDWIDE PREMIERE OF NEW VIDEO

A new lyric video for the most iconic of Motörhead songs – 'Ace Of Spades' will premiere here.



WARPIG YOUR FACE

Use a unique Facebook and Instagram filter of the snarling embodiment of Motörhead to transform your face.



LIMITED EDITION ROAD CREW MERCHANDISE

A limited edition Road Crew merchandise capsule will be released on the webstore here. A portion of the proceeds of the Road Crew merchandise will be going to Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund to provide financial support to touring crews affected at this time. #WeAreTheRoadCrew



RAISE A TOAST TO MOTÖRHEAD!

Fill a glass with your favourite libation and post your toast to Motörhead online with the hashtag #8thofmay. Jack and Coke optional.



Join Motörhead Day here.



We do hope you can join us as part of this celebration of all things Motörhead. Lockdown may be going on all around us but the world is ours and we were born to raise hell! We look forward to celebrating 40 years of lawn killing, bastard Rock n Roll with you all!

