Beastie Boys Story gets a trailer

Apple TV+ have released the official trailer from their upcoming Spike Jonze documentary, Beastie Boys Story.

The film is set to premiere on the heels of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ No. 1 charting 1994 album, “Ill Communication,” and reunites Beastie Boys with director Spike Jonze over 25 years after directing the music video for the album’s immortal hit single, “Sabotage.”

Beastie Boys Story is produced by Grammy Award winner Jason Baum, Amanda Adelson, alongside director and writer Spike Jonze, and executive produced by Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ashley Newton, Losel Yauch and Jonah Hill. The film is produced for Apple by Fresh Bread and Pulse Films in association with Polygram Entertainment.

Beastie Boys Story will start streaming on Apple TV+ from 24th April.