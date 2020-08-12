beabadoobee VEVO DSCVR at Home

Indie artist beabadoobee (real name Bea Kristi) shared two videos of her performing live, acoustic versions of her songs 'Care' and 'Sorry' as part of VEVO’s DSCVR at Home series. Both recently released singles will appear on her anticipated fall album Fake It Flowers.

In the 'Care' video it’s just beabadoodee and her guitar in the garden, and she adds a breezier, more vulnerable tone to the song that is heavily reminiscent of early 90s alt-rock. She has called it an “angry girl anthem that I want chicks to rock out to in their bedroom, and to dance to and to cry to when they feel sad.”

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Kristi, 19, began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017. Since then she has seen a swift rise, starting with 'Coffee', which gathered hundreds of thousands of streams in a matter of days through a fan-uploaded video. More recently Powfu sampled the track on his viral hit 'death bed (coffee for you head)'.