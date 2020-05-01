Bandcamp are waiving their fees for a second time TODAY - and will be doing the same in June AND July. Support your favourite independent artists!

Bandcamp are one of the best things to happen to independent artists - a digital store front that allows them to get their music out to a wider audience without the added complication of setting up their own distribution network. In March they decided to waive all fees for one day to help support artists who have seen their ability to earn an actual living wiped out by the Coronavirus - and they're doing it again today. They're also repeating the feat on the first Friday of both June and July!

Over $4.3 MILLION was spent via the site during the last fee-free event so we're hoping this one is even bigger. Not only are artists benefitting more from these events, they're also getting involved and over 150 artists are offering discounts and exclusive merch in celebration. You can see a list of them here.

We're going to put together a list of our favourite artists on there to share with you later today, but if you have any suggestions in the mean time please feel free to drop us a comment below - and if YOU have music on there please feel free to promote it in the comments below too!

You can visit Bandcamp here...