'Same Old' is the not same-old thing from Enny. Listen here...

If you're after a laid-back track to kick off hump-day, Enny's latest - 'Same Old' is definitely a good option.

Masked behind a jazzy sunny beat, the track highlights everything that is unique about the uncompromising young artist. With lyrics that highlight the pain of Brexit, gentrification and complicated love, the track is ultimately about the triumph overcoming the struggles of daily existence and is another gem from the outspoken artist. Speaking on the track, Enny says “'There are so many beautiful moments and feelings attached to this track from the moment it was created and I hope that anyone that listens to it is able to experience that energy when they hear it”.