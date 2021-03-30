Bath Spa student, Sally Robinson, sees her new single arrive on the International Space Station

It's not often you can say your music has been played somewhere other than on the Earth, so Bath Spa student Sally Robinson can count herself amongst a very short list of musicians who have achieved this remarkable career highpoint!

The track, 'Moonlit Skies' makes up part of a double A single alongside the equally lovely 'Leaves in the Light' and it features actual recordings from the Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars - come on Sally, leave some of the Solar System to the rest of us! The track comes from a series of four otherworldly double A-side singles set to be released taking inspiration from the four elements in science: Air, Earth, Fire and Water.

Based in Cardiff, studying remotely currently in Bath, but with her roots in Cornwall, Sally is an independent artist pushing boundaries. Passionate about the Earth her inspiration comes through art, sculpture and nature with her music being compared to Laura Marling, Joni Mitchell and The Staves.

Each of Sally’s forthcoming releases will be sent to unusual locations that connect to the element of which they represent. For Air, she has sent tracks to space and weather scientists, and polar research facilities. For Earth, she is sending them to facilitators and protectors of deserts and rainforests; for Fire, she will be sending tracks to volcanoes, and for Water, she is focusing on scientific research ships. So far, as well as the International Space station, Sally’s beautifying music has been played at polar research facilities in the Arctic, in Svalbard, and Antarctica, on Adelaide Island.