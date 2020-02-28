Painting Rockets release new track 'room to breathe'

Any dessert aficionado will know that it doesn't get better than a vanilla cheesecake - you might be able to add all sorts of fancy ingredients and flourishes but you always end up coming back to the fact that the unadorned cake is the one that you really wanted all along.

In their new track 'room to breathe' Scottish duo Painting Rockets have crafted something that breaks the rule that simple is better - at its core is a brilliant tune with that hangs off a fantastic hook, but it's layered synth lead sound brings a whole new dimension lifting it way above your average slice of indie pop. Keli Thomson's voice is warming despite the relatively dark nature of the track's lyrics and offers the singer a chance to really show what she can do and its clear that while they may have started as something of a punk band back in 2014, their change in tack a couple of years ago with the wonderful 'Exposed' has led to something far more exciting.

'room to breathe' is an exciting start to 2020 for the band and it's clear that Painting Rockets have found their inner vanilla cheesecake with this release. It's well worth checking out.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1GQHiBcx7eqburnkz52XVb

Hailing from the capital of Scotland, Painting Rockets first arrived on the scene in early 2014. Forming the band as its core members, singer, Keli Thomson, and guitarist, Stephen Christie, began writing and recording at home and performing local shows around Scotland. Today, they carry on as a duo after rebranding both their musical style and image in 2018 with their most successful track to date, "Exposed". This rebrand gained them the opportunity to record their follow up single "boys" at the famous Abbey RoadStudios and saw them share the stage with the likes of Mayday Parade, Woes, Dream State and VUKOVI. The duo ended the decade on a high with the bouncy "trial + error" raising the bar of what to expect from them in 2020.