Natalie McCool's 'Heaven' is a sure sign that her next album is going to be amazing - listen now

The latest track to be released from Natalie McCools upcoming album, Memory Girl, is 'Heaven' and yet again it is making us even more excited to hear the full LP when it lands in July.

Having spent the last few years developing and cultivating her sound, Memory Girl marks a major milestone in the Liverpudlian’s career to date. Bringing together a wealth of material she has released over the last year, as well as brand new offerings, her new full-length aims to create a fresh and retrospective look at her output so far, giving us a tantalising taste of her glorious direction.

Adding about ‘Heaven’, "When I go to heaven, will I remember how it feels?” Heaven is a state of never forgetting how good or right something was, even if you’re viewing it through rose tinted shades, or in hindsight; even if it’s so overpowering it drags you right back to square one - back to that time and place.

"Today I took a walk on the wild side, such brave talk - I thought of you and the tiger died”. Heaven is that safe place where you can envelop yourself with a memory - and although you might feel the 'grown up' thing to do is just move on - you’re spellbound by it.”