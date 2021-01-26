Malka releases new single, 'Reach Out'

The wonderful Malka returns with a brand new single - the intoxicatingly brilliant 'Reach Out' - and it's available to buy today.

Listen to it below...

Fresh from conquering kitchen dancefloors across the country with the Lau.ra remix of her 2020 single ‘Moving Together’ MALKA is back with a banger to usher in 2021.

Processing her feelings of fatigue and anxiety after 8 months of enduring Long Covid, MALKA (AKA Tamara Schlesinger) has turned the experience on its head by setting her frustration to punchy percussion, immersive woozy analogue synth lines and killer vocal hooks in a feat of pop alchemy. All of this completely self-performed

and produced for the first time after making full use of lockdown downtime to radically expand her musical skillset.

This is her first new material since last years album ‘I’m Not Your Soldier’ and hints at her music’s future direction. MALKA, as with all artists, has rescheduled her cancelled 2020 tour dates for later in the year and is desperate to get back out on the road as soon as its safe to gather crowds back into venues.

As a gesture of solidarity with other female songwriters Tamara also recently launched HenHoose, a collaborative songwriting project seeking to play a part in redressing the endemic inequality found in the music industry where only 17% of PRS registered songwriters are women.

2021 is already shaping up to be a big year. (Things can only get better).