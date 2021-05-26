MALKA's new track is an surprise electronica treat

One of my favourite things in my time running TDF has been discovering new music - some of my favourite artists I only found out about through this site and it's something I'll miss hugely when I hand over the keys to the new team in the next couple of weeks.

So, it's something of a bittersweet thing to be able to share one last track from the wonderful MALKA - and 'Alive' is one of her most exciting and interesting releases to date. I wasn't expecting a stunning electronica backed tune but that's what I've currently got playing through my headphones - and I LOVE it.

Fresh from conquering kitchen dance-floors across the country with the Lau.ra remix of her2020 single ‘Moving Together’ and her recent single 'Reach Out’, MALKA is back once againwith a banger.

Alive is an immersive woozy pop song with analogue synth lines and killer vocal hooks. That need for escape is perfectly encapsulated in this uplifting song. There is a retro-futurism feel in instrumentation which transports you to a dream land when listening.

“I don’t wanna feel just fine. I just gotta feel more alive.”

These lyrics have never felt more true than at this very moment. For over a year people have been stuck in their little bubble and now everyone is bursting at the seams to get back into the real world… explore… be alive.

MALKA has spent much of the last year honing her production skills to radically expand her musical skillset, finding a new sound along the way. This is prevalent in her new song from the tight percussion to the resonant vocals. Alive encapsulated a shift in MALKA’s style of music and displays her growth as a songwriter and producer.

“It's been a hard year for all of us and I guess we all have this feeling of hope, a feeling that things may change and that urge to feel more alive again, whatever that means for us individually. This song reflects my need to feel a bit more like my old self”

As a gesture of solidarity with other female songwriters Tamara also recently launched Hen Hoose, a collaborative songwriting project seeking to play a part in redressing the endemic inequality found in the music industry where only 17% of PRS registered songwriters are women.

MALKA released her album “I’m Not Your Soldier” in 2020 to critical acclaim and the only way is up from there. 2021 is already shaping up to be a big year. (Things can only get better).