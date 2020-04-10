Mabes is back with another stunning performance in new track, 'Stuck In The Rain'
Mabes could well be one of our favourite new artists and her latest track, 'Stuck in the Rain' is another gorgeous slice of music with hints of country and putting the singer's perfect vocals front-and-centre.
Taken from her upcoming EP, this latest track joins her previous release, 'Keeping The Noise Down' and features the next part of what will become her visual EP - the full release of which will appear in May.
Checkout the two visuals below.
