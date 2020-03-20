Mabes is 'Keeping The Noise Down' in her new single

1 minute read
Posted by Music News Published

It's pretty crappy out there right now but at least we still have good music and the latest track we really love is Mabes' 'Keeping The Noise Down' - a nice, laid back guitar led track that gives her voice a real opportunity to impress. And impress it does.

The Billericay-born star is an unforgettable force to be reckoned with, with her sights firmly set on owning 2020. 'Keeping The Noise Down' layers soft dance beats with relatable and poignant lyrics to create a dreamy pop track. It's a magnetic, comfortable culmination of her pop and country instincts as the listener is invited to enter into the world of Mabes as she figures out how to deal with the awkwardness and loneliness of feeling like an outcast. The track demonstrates the hotly tipped newcomer's continued ability to craft heart-rending pop with an emotional sincerity beyond her years.

Check out this small snippet of the video Mabes is set to release soon:

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Mabes
Category new_music

Latest Articles