Mabel releases yet another banger in her new track 'Boyfriend'

Stop what you're doing right now and listen to the new track from Mabel - it's a top-drawer banger with a killer beat and awesome hook.

https://open.spotify.com/album/1lf8oA3lANa6trf3iPho22?highlight=spotify:track:7mtxlSJQej3cCBXySgEjlY

‘Boyfriend’ sees Mabel take another stride out on to pop’s world stage. An anthemic and unapologetic blast of 2020 girl-power, the track is a call-to-arms for not needing a man on anything other than your own terms. Co-written by Mabel and fellow-hitmakers Steve Mac and Camille Purcell (the trio worked together previously on ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ and ‘Mad Love’), ‘Boyfriend’ is Mabel’s first official solo single since debut album ‘High Expectations’, her smash collaboration with Tiesto (‘God Is A Dancer’) and this year’s beautiful, alternative Christmas ballad, ‘Loneliest Time Of The Year’.

Having just turned 24 – the day after her BRIT Award triumph, no less – Mabel now finds herself the leading light in UK pop. Since she quietly uploaded debut track ‘Know Me Better’ on to Soundcloud in 2015, Mabel’s tireless worth ethic and candid storytelling has taken her to increasingly giddy-heights (and newfound levels of confidence). Don’t Call Me Up’ was the biggest selling single of the year by a UK female artist in 2019 (with ‘Mad Love’ also in the annual top 10), having surpassed 1 million UK sales and 1 billion global streams and led to Mabel’s debut album, ‘High Expectations’, charting at number 3 and landing in the UK’s top 10 best-selling debuts. Whether tackling female empowerment (‘Boyfriend’), a toxic breakup (‘Don’t Call Me Up’) or experiences of depression (see ‘OK (Anxiety Anthem)’, and her moving discussion on Elizabeth Day’s hit podcast ‘How To Fail’,

Mabel appears the type of songwriter whose willingness to be so honest and vulnerable has only brought her greater power – not to mention a global audience of millions, for whom she is now a vital young role model.