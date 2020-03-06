Listen to The Aces new track, 'Daydream'

The Aces have returned with a brand new track, ‘Daydream’. ‘Daydream’ is an irresistible track with hints of nostalgia, sparkling guitars, slick basslines, and a buoyant promise of hope.

This is the first glimpse of music from the alt-pop band since their critically acclaimed debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic, which saw them become one of the most talked about new artists of 2018 garnering worldwide critical acclaim.

The band says: “We want our fans to feel submerged in this music and walk away feeling closer to us than ever. ‘Daydream’ is about what it’s like to be away from a loved one. When we’re on tour, we’re leaving a love note and memento saying, ‘I’m thinking of you, so daydream about me.’"