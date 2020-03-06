Listen to The Aces new track, 'Daydream'

1 minute read
Posted by Music News Published
Listen to The Aces new track, 'Daydream'

The Aces have returned with a brand new track, ‘Daydream’. ‘Daydream’ is an irresistible track with hints of nostalgia, sparkling guitars, slick basslines, and a buoyant promise of hope.

This is the first glimpse of music from the alt-pop band since their critically acclaimed debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic, which saw them become one of the most talked about new artists of 2018 garnering worldwide critical acclaim.

The band says: “We want our fans to feel submerged in this music and walk away feeling closer to us than ever. ‘Daydream’ is about what it’s like to be away from a loved one. When we’re on tour, we’re leaving a love note and memento saying, ‘I’m thinking of you, so daydream about me.’"

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category new_music

Latest Articles