Listen to Sophie Morgan's cover of 'If You Knew'

Sophie Morgan has released an emotive cover of Nina Simone’s song ‘If You Knew’ with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter.



Delicately stripped back with emotional heartfelt vocals, it’s a stunningly unique alt folk cover of the original. She says; “A friend sent this song to me in March, I couldn't believe I'd never heard it before. It's a beautiful love song and lately I've realised even more how I'm so in love with all of the people in my life, especially those who play on this release. We all recorded it remotely from our homes during the Covid19 lockdown and it feels like an ode to all my feelings throughout these past months… mostly missing my mates and longing to make music with them again. Everybody involved in this recording gave their time for nothing in return and we are donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter. Nina once said "I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No Fear."



The single follows her EP Marmalade, which was released in March and features recent single 'Bar To Bar' and title track 'Marmalade'. Produced at Urchin Studios in London with Matt Ingram (Laura Marling), it features co-writes with Benjamin Francis Leftwich and long-term collaborator Simon Jones (The Verve).



Singer-songwriter Sophie Morgan has established a loyal following for her gloriously spellbinding alternative folk sound over the past few years, through the release of her two previous EPs Sons & Daughters and Annie and stand-out tracks 'Above You' and 'Hey Annie'.

