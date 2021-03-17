Listen to Amy Steele's affecting cover of 'Slow Up'

'Futuristic' London-based soul singer, Amy Steele, has released a stunning cover of Jacob Banks' 'Slow Up'. This affecting take on Banks' song is affecting, with understated piano backing up Steele's remarkable vocals.

Amy says ‘Slow Up’ is a track to remind us to stay positive and not to let the perception of the world change us or harden us with its prejudice. We’ve had a difficult year of social injustice and seen the way the world can corrupt innocence, but ‘Slow Up’ is a reminder to stay strong and true to who we are.

The rising UK talent of Amy Steele has been in the studio completing her upcoming EP due for release in 2021. Her first single ‘Bury You Deep’ saw her quickly amass over a million views on You Tube. Amy’s second single release ‘The Wolves’ exceeded the first and clocked up over two million listens and counting with features and plays across UKF and BBC Radio 1. Her most recent track ‘Graces’ was performed live on BBC Radio London and amassed over 2million views on Spotify across all the remixes. In 2019 she released singles from her upcoming project, including: ‘Long Way Home’, ‘Graces’ and ‘Saltwater’, that each received tremendous support from BBC Radio, Kiss FM, Rinse and tastemakers Clash Magazine, The Voice, This Is RnB, UKF and many more. Through these records, teased from the upcoming EP, ‘Memories In Watercolour’, Amy showcases her sultry vocals and distinctive tone that has marked her out as a name to watch out for this year.