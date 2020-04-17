Hannah Grace shares new track, 'Wasted Love'
Hannah Grace returns with her new track, 'Wasted Love' - check out the lyric video above.
‘Wasted Love’ is a beautifully atmospheric track, featuring delicate keys and electronics alongside Hannah’s stunning vocals, which offer comforting support during heartbreak.
Regarding the single Hannah says, “I wrote ‘Wasted Love’ as a message to my past self. The song is about reassuring someone who is heartbroken that no love is wasted, even if it feels like it at the time.”
‘Wasted Love’ follows the release of Hannah’s hit single ‘Blue’ earlier this year. The song proved a smash at Radio 2, who added the track to their playlist and invited Hannah in for live sessions.