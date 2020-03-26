Hailee Steinfeld shares her new single - 'I Love You's'

1 minute read
Posted by Music News Published

Today, Hailee Steinfeld has released the lead single from her upcoming two-part project, the first part of which debuts on 1st May.

With its lush textures and fluttery beats, Steinfeld invokes hope, optimism, and self-love as she sings “no more I love you’s until I’m ok,” inspired by the Annie Lennox classic. Listen to “I Love You’s” above.

“After going through a breakup, I decided I needed time to focus on myself and heal without the distractions of another relationship,” Hailee shares. “There’s something really empowering about deciding what’s best for you and putting yourself first. That’s what this record is about.”

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags hailee steinfeld
Category new_music

Latest Articles