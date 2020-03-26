Hailee Steinfeld shares her new single - 'I Love You's'

Today, Hailee Steinfeld has released the lead single from her upcoming two-part project, the first part of which debuts on 1st May.

With its lush textures and fluttery beats, Steinfeld invokes hope, optimism, and self-love as she sings “no more I love you’s until I’m ok,” inspired by the Annie Lennox classic. Listen to “I Love You’s” above.

“After going through a breakup, I decided I needed time to focus on myself and heal without the distractions of another relationship,” Hailee shares. “There’s something really empowering about deciding what’s best for you and putting yourself first. That’s what this record is about.”