Genevieve Stokes beautiful new track, 'Running Away', is a mesmerising, thought provoking and beautiful way to kick off your weekend

Upcoming alt-pop singer Genevieve Stokes has released her new single, the utterly wonderful 'Running Away'. Hailing for Portland, Maine, Stokes has already picked up a bit of a reputation for craftying perfectly judged, poignant music that feature gorgeously wistful lyrics and melodies. 'Running Away' continues this outstanding run of form.

Of the new track, Genevieve says “‘Running Away’ was written during an emotionally turbulent time in my life. Finding someone I had a strong connection with brought up emotions I had never felt so intensely. It’s exciting and new, but also overwhelming. I wasn’t sure if my feelings were fully reciprocated and I was too afraid to ask. The song is a representation of how I overthought and tormented myself over my feelings.”

We can't wait to hear more - and with her debut EP expected later this Summer, we don't have too much longer to wait.

Photo Credit: Abbie Pitre

