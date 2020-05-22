Lonely and Bored is the beautiful new single from Genevieve Stokes

Lonely and Bored is the beautiful new single from Genevieve Stokes

It's hard to believe that Genevieve Stokes is only 18 - her music, as evidenced by new track 'Lonely and Bored' is crafted with a maturity that allows for the singer songwriter to shine without being caught up in overly fussy production.

Swooning backing helps bring Genevieve's mesmerising vocals to the fore. Check out the stunning track below.

Genevieve Stokes says this of her single “I’ve struggled with derealization and depersonalization for a couple years now. Often I find it hard to stay grounded in reality. It can be very isolating, but luckily it gets easier to manage over time. ‘Lonely and Bored’ is about a time in my life when I felt particularly disconnected from the world around me and my own emotions. I think a lot of people have experienced this sense of detachment, and hopefully this song helps them feel less alone.”

Genevieve Stokes’ upcoming debut EP, out this summer, is a bold collection of songs conceived initially as part of a senior year project and marks the kick-off of a fresh and triumphant new force in music.

Photo Credit: Abbie Pitre

