Florence and the Machine to donate all proceeds from new single, 'Light Of Love', to charity

Florence and the Machine's new track 'Light Of Love' is actually a previously unreleased single that was recorded during the making of her most recent album. All proceeds from the sales and streaming of this track will be donated to the 'Intensive Care Society'.

