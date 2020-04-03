Listen to Ellen Krauss' new single, 'Silver Spoon'
Ellen Krauss has released her latest scandi-pop track, the acoustic guitar led 'Silver Spoon'. Check it out below...
At just 19 years old, Ellen Krauss has already received praise from some of the world's biggest musical icons, such as super producer Max Martin and pop star Carly Rae Jepsen, and been awarded the Rookie Artist of the Year at the Denniz Pop Awards in Sweden, as voted for by a panel including pop sensations Tove Lo and Laleh. Her debut single and LGBTQ acceptance anthem, 'The One I Love,' has racked up over 7 million total global streams since its release last year, and was added to over 1,500 playlists, including Spotify's New Music Friday (Sweden).