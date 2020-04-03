Eda Eren's 'Focus' has a awesome beat. Listen here

North London's Eda Eren is fearlessly all about 'Focus', ruling a Balearic pop cut looking to build on previous Radio 1 buzz garnered from her guest spot on Route 94's 'Fever' from last year.

Produced by Christopher Ansah aka Chords (a collaborator with Jaguar Skills and a steadfast supplier to Ram Records), ‘Focus’ finds its own mid-paced pop lane with Eren’s considered, almost theatrical vocals belying her age, drawing on the powers of dance floor chameleons Roisin Murphy, Tracey Kelliher and Shingai Shoniwa, and taking hold of Balearic styling where wispy synths make purposeful strides.

Showing she’s not just another dance floor diva, Edmonton’s ace-in-the-pack Eda Eren supplied the teasing, toying vocals last year to slick synth house spiking a ‘Fever’, another sure shot belonging to producer Route 94, he of the monster thermo dynamic crossover ‘My Love’ that introduced the world to Jess Glynne.

‘Fever’ had the flava to find favour with Radio 1’s Danny Howard, who made it his Hottest Record, as well as gluing itself to the turntables of Annie Mac, Pete Tong, Diplo and Jax Jones. Eren also prominently anchored Unorthodox’s acid stepper ‘Rock My Body', and is already in demand across the live circuit with appearances at the Worldwide, Outlook and Dimensions festivals.