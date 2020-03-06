Christina Aguilera shares her track, 'Loyal Brave True', taken from the upcoming Disney remake of Mulan

Multi-platinum and global award-winning superstar singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera is set to perform a new original song, “Loyal Brave True,” and “Reflection (2020)” from Disney’s Mulan.

President of Music & Soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios, Mitchell Leib, approached the artist on behalf of the project. “Christina is one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Her original performance of ‘Reflection’ from the animated film when she was a then 16-year-old unknown, holds its appropriate place in the history of music and was a launch pad for her unparalleled career that would follow. As this epic live-action version of Mulan heads to cinemas, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, reprising ‘Reflection’ and performing the new song ‘Loyal Brave True.’ I think these songs will touch today’s moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago.”

Aguilera said, “The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”