Christina Aguilera shares her track, 'Loyal Brave True', taken from the upcoming Disney remake of Mulan

2 minute read
Posted by Music News Published

Multi-platinum and global award-winning superstar singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera is set to perform a new original song, “Loyal Brave True,” and “Reflection (2020)” from Disney’s Mulan

President of Music & Soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios, Mitchell Leib, approached the artist on behalf of the project.  “Christina is one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Her original performance of ‘Reflection’ from the animated film when she was a then 16-year-old unknown, holds its appropriate place in the history of music and was a launch pad for her unparalleled career that would follow. As this epic live-action version of Mulan heads to cinemas, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, reprising ‘Reflection’ and performing the new song ‘Loyal Brave True.’ I think these songs will touch today’s moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago.”

Aguilera said, “The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless.  My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Christina Aguilera, Disney, Mulan
Category new_music

Latest Articles