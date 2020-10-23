Chloe Rodgers delivers a stunning new tune in 'Faces'

Two singles in and Chloe Rodgers is quickly proving to be an exciting new talent - 'Faces' is one of the most beautiful tracks we've heard this year and is the perfect antidote to all that we've been through in 2020.

'Faces’ takes the sweeping energy of her formative work and elevates it to a wonderfully sublime zenith. Filled with a rich yet brooding direction that encapsulates her own magnetic energy, this new release looks to continue her pursuit of broad and atmospheric intentions with its warm and inviting composition.

Born and raised in Nottingham Chloe is lucky enough to have the kind of disposition that makes you swoon at the impossibility of her existence within the confines of what it is to be a modern day pop star.

With influences that stretch from PJ Harvey to Billie Eilish, she notes Thom Yorke as her biggest inspiration, explaining “You know immediately that his lyrics have hidden depths,” she suggests, “but the deeper you dig, the further you are from getting to what they might mean.”