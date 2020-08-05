Baker Grace is a Keeper

Baker Grace returns with her brilliant brand new single, 'Keeper'. The track is taken from her new EP - Yourz Truly - which is due for release on 28th August.

Talking about the song Baker Grace says “'Keeper' is a love letter to myself. It’s a reminder to take care of me and not be my own worst enemy. At the end of the day, nobody knows you like you know yourself. I know I will face many challenges in life but I don’t have to be one of them.”

You can listen to 'Keeper' on Soundcloud below.

Photo credit: Jamie Noise