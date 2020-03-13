Bailey Tomkinson and Amy Lawton team up to release new track, 'Rounds'

St. Ives is not only a top surfing and holiday spot, it's also the home of one of the UK's best country artists, the brilliant Bailey Tomkinson and her new track - a collaboration with the equally fantastic Amy Lawton is now here. 'Rounds' is a jaunty tune that is the perfect intro to both Bailey and Amy's music. With a catchy hook and vocals to die for, 'Rounds' is certainly worth a listen.

We need your help Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content. You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely. Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.