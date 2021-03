Ayzha Nyree releases new track, 'Noya'

The new track from Ayzha Nyree lands today - 'Noya' is an assured meld of R&B, rap and pop with a red-hot signature style of her own.

On the track, Ayzha slips from hypnotic harmonies into confessional rhymes. Her delivery dips in and out of a chantable hook punctuated by flashes of her high register.