Au/ra's take on Moon River is as haunting as it is beautiful

Before you read any further go click play above and come back. Stunning isn't it?

'Moon River' is a beautifully haunting cover from Ibiza-born, Antigua-raised Au/ra. Talking about her take on the track the singer says “I’ve always loved the song, especially the version sung by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do my own rendition of. During quarantine I thought ‘why not give it a try?’ It was something I just wanted to do for fun with my dad, but we ended up liking it so much that we wanted to make it an actual release for listeners.”

An undercurrent of most of Au/Ra’s deeply visual and evocative lyrics is a sense of escapism, influenced by her fandom of anime and fantasy. Growing up devouring Studio Ghibli films, she’s always loved to disappear into the soft-edged, uncanny world of Miyazaki animations, and uses similar designs to flesh out the visual world of her music.

With her lovingly made outsider-pop, Au/Ra is providing a similar kind of space in her song writing: one where misfits feel at home and where the listener gets to peer for a minute through the lens of an artist who has simultaneously grown up outside the system, but who speaks with the zeitgeist of her generation.