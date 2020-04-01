Listen to Annie Hamilton's new track, 'Panic'

The grungy opening of Annie Hamilton's new track quickly gives way to one of the most accomplished pop-rock tracks released this year. Check out the lyric video above.

The track is released to announce the Australian's upcoming, self-titled, EP which is set for release on 1st May.

The long awaited Annie Hamilton EP follows a string of standalone singles, including "Kitchen", "Fade" and "My New Tattooed Chameleon". The six tracks tie together the frays of navigating, processing and documenting her own lived experiences. Never more evident than on her debut EP is Hamilton’s North Star; her songwriting. Examining the mundane and profound, the everyday and the bigger picture she creates a world so vulnerable and accessible that her specific experience feels like universal truth.

“This EP is the culmination of the last few years spent finding my voice as a solo artist. These songs have come from a place of introspection and experimentation, following my intuition while improving my production and engineering skills in the process.” she says.

The EP was written during an isolated residency in northern Iceland, back at home in Sydney and in various hotel rooms and planes in between. It came together in tandem with Pete Covington (Jack River, Thelma Plum), who assisted Hamilton with engineering and production duties. Her band, Catriona Hunter (Little May, Jess Kent, Nicole Millar) on drums, with Mark Harding (Little May), Rosie Fitzgerald (I Know Leopard) and Pete Covington sharing bass duties helped Hamilton bring the songs she penned in private to life. On the recording process, which took place between her home studio and Golden Retriever Studios in Marrickville, Hamilton explains “Most of these recordings have been born from demos - bedroom recordings that captured a certain spark - then taken into the studio with Pete to record the drums, bass, main guitars and vocals.”

Photo Credit: Rosie Fitzgerald